North Dakota has 11,124 active COVID-19 cases
FARGO, ND — North Dakota Department of Health reported 10 additional deaths Sunday from COVID-19.
There are currently 11,124 active cases in the state, 187 were reported since Saturday.
North Dakota has 322 people hospitalized with COVID-19.
BY THE NUMBERS
8,049 – Total Tests from Yesterday*
1,008,066 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began
935 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****
63,796 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began
12.54% – Daily Positivity Rate**
11,124 – Total Active Cases
-187 Individuals from Yesterday
1,101 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (922 with a recovery date of yesterday****)
51,936 – Total recovered since the pandemic began
322 – Currently Hospitalized
+17 – Individuals from yesterday
10 – New Deaths*** (736 total deaths since the pandemic began)
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
- Man in his 90s from Grand Forks County.
- Man in his 60s from Grand Forks County.
- Man in his 70s from Grand Forks County.
- Man in his 70s from Kidder County.
- Man in his 50s from Mountrail County.
- Man in his 80s from Ramsey County.
- Woman in her 80s from Stutsman County.
- Woman in her 90s from Stutsman County.
- Woman in her 90s from Stutsman County.
- Woman in her 80s from Walsh County.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
· Adams County – 1
· Barnes County – 10
· Benson County – 8
· Billings County – 1
· Bottineau County – 1
· Bowman County – 2
· Burke County – 1
· Burleigh County – 133
· Cass County – 129
· Cavalier County – 4
· Dickey County – 3
· Divide County – 1
· Dunn County – 2
· Eddy County – 1
· Emmons County – 2
· Foster County – 4
· Grand Forks County – 136
· Grant County – 2
· Hettinger County – 6
· Kidder County – 3
· LaMoure County – 4
· McHenry County – 11
· McKenzie County – 10
· McLean County – 8
· Mercer County – 19
· Morton County – 58
· Mountrail County – 10
· Nelson County – 6
· Pembina County – 1
· Pierce County – 8
· Ramsey County – 18
· Ransom County – 5
· Renville County – 6
· Richland County – 29
· Rolette County – 11
· Sargent County – 6
· Sioux County – 2
· Slope County – 1
· Stark County – 43
· Steele County – 1
· Stutsman County – 22
· Towner County – 2
· Traill County – 13
· Walsh County – 26
· Ward County – 132
· Williams County – 33