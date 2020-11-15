North Dakota has 11,124 active COVID-19 cases

Joe Radske,

FARGO, ND — North Dakota Department of Health reported 10 additional deaths Sunday from COVID-19.

There are currently 11,124 active cases in the state, 187 were reported since Saturday.

North Dakota has 322 people hospitalized with COVID-19.

BY THE NUMBERS 

8,049 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

1,008,066 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began  

935 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday***** 

63,796 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began 

12.54% – Daily Positivity Rate** 

 

11,124 – Total Active Cases  

-187 Individuals from Yesterday 

1,101 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (922 with a recovery date of yesterday****)  

51,936 – Total recovered since the pandemic began 

322 – Currently Hospitalized  

+17 – Individuals from yesterday 

 

10 – New Deaths*** (736 total deaths since the pandemic began)  

 
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19 

  • Man in his 90s from Grand Forks County.
  • Man in his 60s from Grand Forks County.
  • Man in his 70s from Grand Forks County.
  • Man in his 70s from Kidder County.
  • Man in his 50s from Mountrail County.
  • Man in his 80s from Ramsey County. 
  • Woman in her 80s from Stutsman County.
  • Woman in her 90s from Stutsman County.
  • Woman in her 90s from Stutsman County.
  • Woman in her 80s from Walsh County.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY 

·        Adams County – 1

·        Barnes County – 10

·        Benson County – 8

·        Billings County – 1

·        Bottineau County – 1

·        Bowman County – 2

·        Burke County – 1

·        Burleigh County – 133

·        Cass County – 129

·        Cavalier County – 4

·        Dickey County – 3

·        Divide County – 1

·        Dunn County – 2

·        Eddy County – 1

·        Emmons County – 2

·        Foster County – 4

·        Grand Forks County – 136

·        Grant County – 2

·        Hettinger County – 6

·        Kidder County – 3

·        LaMoure County – 4

·        McHenry County – 11

·        McKenzie County – 10

·        McLean County – 8

·        Mercer County – 19

·        Morton County – 58

·        Mountrail County – 10

·        Nelson County – 6

·        Pembina County – 1

·        Pierce County – 8

·        Ramsey County – 18

·        Ransom County – 5

·        Renville County – 6

·        Richland County – 29

·        Rolette County – 11

·        Sargent County – 6

·        Sioux County – 2

·        Slope County – 1

·        Stark County – 43

·        Steele County – 1

·        Stutsman County – 22

·        Towner County – 2

·        Traill County – 13

·        Walsh County – 26

·        Ward County – 132

·        Williams County – 33

 

Categories: Community, Coronavirus-ND, Local News, North Dakota News
Tags: , , ,

You Might Like