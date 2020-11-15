Northern Cass Volleyball Returns To States For 3rd Time In Program History

The Jaguars came back from a set deficit to beat the Kindred Vikings 3-1

NORTHERN CASS, ND – Northern Cass Volleyball defeated Kindred 3-1, coming back from down in the match with the three consecutive set wins. Emma Lucas had fourteen kills and Sarah Yoney had 31 assists for the Jaguars, who return to states for the third time in program history. It means that much more to head coach Angie Johnson with all the obstacles this year has thrown their way.

“It’s been so weird due to COVID [19] so for us to play our tough matches at the end of the season and just keep building from there and I know doing it in four was more than we could have asked,” Johnson said. “We knew it was going to be a tough game but, and kindred put a really good fight, but just doing it four gives us a lot of confidence going into state.”