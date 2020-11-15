West Fargo Volleyball Heading Back To States

The Packers defeated the Davies Eagles on Saturday evening 3 sets to 1

WEST FARGO, ND – We’ve already seen High School Football at the Fargodome and soon we’ll see some volleyball there. On Saturday, teams across the area met in their region finals for a chance to clinch a trip to the state tournament.

West Fargo did so in a 3-1 win over Davies, taking the final set in a win-by-two scenario. The Packers dropped the opening set 25-9 but won the next three 25-23, 25-18, and 27-25. Kelsey Bibbons’ squad returns to the Fargodome for the fifth time in six years. To her it boiled down to something very simple.

“The ability to simply just not give up for something that you want really bad,” Gibbons said. “I mean, we were down by eight points, right, so to come back and battle back and to not give up, I think it’s the biggest, it makes the victory that much sweeter…So to be able to do that and to come out and play confident and to play big against a really good and really good talented team, we’re really proud of them.”