Breckenridge’s Mertes Wins High School Play of the Week

Mertes won with 75 percent of the votes

FARGO, N.D. — This week’s winner of the DJ Colter High School Play of the Week goes to Breckenridge’s James Mertes.

The Cowboys took home 75 percent of the votes in a close battle with Lisbon. Mertes turned on the gas for a 70-yard kick-off return for a touchdown to start off their game with Staples-Motley in a win.

Congrats to <Mertes and the Cowboys for taking home the win.