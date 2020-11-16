Fargo libraries transition to no contact operations

FARGO, N.D. — Due to rising COVID-19 numbers and increased restrictions, the Fargo Public Library has chosen to transition to non-contact operations for the safety of everyone.

All three Fargo public libraries are closed to public access. They are offering curbside pickup.

Library card holders will continue to have access to some of the library’s resources once they’ve requested items to be placed on hold through the library’s online catalog.

“What they can do is they can go online and place holds on items and they can come and pick up at one of the three locations or they can call in and reserve items per the location that they want to pick them up and do that,” Fargo Public Library Director Timothy Dirks said.

Dirks says right now there isn’t a specific time frame as to when library operations will return to normal.

