Fargo man convicted of child porn charges wants early prison release

Robert Scheiring

FARGO (KVRR) – A Fargo man who pleaded guilty to possessing and distributing child pornography is asking for an early prison release because of COVID-19 concerns.

Robert Scheiring was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison. He is scheduled to be released in 2022.

In a letter to 8th Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Judge Ralph Erickson, Scheiring says he’s at high risk for exposure to the virus because of his age and high blood pressure. Scheiring also says he would like to take care of his elderly father in Canada.

Federal prosecutors are opposed to Scheiring’s request. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Puhl says in court documents that a sentence reduction is not warranted because there are no “extraordinary and compelling reasons” for an early release.

Investigators executed search warrants at Scheiring’s home and at Blue Cross-Blue Shield in Fargo, where he was an executive. More than 640,000 images and 2,450 videos depicting child pornography were seized.

Scheiring has until Dec. 5 to file a response to the prosecution’s opposition for early release.