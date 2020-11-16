WE Fest set to return to Detroit Lakes in 2021

The country music festival is set for August 5-7, 2021

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — 2021 is being marked as the year for the return of concerts and now WE Fest can be added to the list.

The long time country music festival in Detroit Lakes is set for August 5 – 7, 2021.

The 3-day festival was last held in 2019. Before the pandemic, it had already been decided that event was going to take 2020 off.

So far, no acts have been announced to perform.

WE Fest has been around since 1983.