MN HS Football Roundup On Possible Final Night Of Fall

Perham cruised past Park Rapids in what could be the final night of Minnesota High School Football this fall

PERHAM, MN – The Perham High School Football team heard the same news that every other team had: that an impending announcement from Minnesota Governor Tim Walz would likely put a pause on high school sports in the state. (https://www.kvrr.com/2020/11/17/walz-expected-to-announce-pausing-fall-winter-sports-on-wednesday/) They were determined to end their fall with a win and that’s just what happened. The Yellowjackets defeated the Park Rapids Panthers 57-12 on Tuesday night.

Yellowjackets would advance in Class AA section 8 bracket against Pequot Lakes.