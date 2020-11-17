MN HS Football Roundup On Possible Final Night Of Fall

Perham cruised past Park Rapids in what could be the final night of Minnesota High School Football this fall
Jackson Roberts,

PERHAM, MN – The Perham High School Football team heard the same news that every other team had: that an impending announcement from Minnesota Governor Tim Walz would likely put a pause on high school sports in the state. (https://www.kvrr.com/2020/11/17/walz-expected-to-announce-pausing-fall-winter-sports-on-wednesday/) They were determined to end their fall with a win and that’s just what happened. The Yellowjackets defeated the Park Rapids Panthers 57-12 on Tuesday night.

Yellowjackets would advance in Class AA section 8 bracket against Pequot Lakes.

