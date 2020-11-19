Fargo company steps up to help restaurants and bars doing take-out

Working side-by-side with these businesses made them more aware of the burdens they face amid COVID-19.

FARGO, N.D. – A Fargo company is donating plastic containers and utensils to restaurants and bars that are doing take-out amid the pandemic.

Brenco Cleaning Equipment and Janitorial Services works closely with restaurants and bars.

“It’s been hard on everybody. Nobody thought back in March, April, when we had our initial shutdown we’d be doing it again. So obviously it affects our business, it affects their business the most. Restrictions are being placed on them, so we’re just trying to help as a local community,” says the Owner of Brenco Josh Green.

Brenco decided to supply restaurants and bars within a 200 mile radius with 200 plastic containers and 250 plastic utensils.

“We thought it would be a great idea for Thanksgiving, and with the new restrictions in Minnesota, and with the new restrictions nationally coming down, now is a good time,” Green says.

Deaner’s Dinner in West Fargo is one of the businesses that will stopping by to receive these supplies.

“It was absolutely amazing. It’s crazy to me how these small communities. Fargo’s a big community. West Fargo’s a small community. But everybody is helping each other out,” says the Manager of Deaner’s Dinner Andrea Johnson.

They say they’ve been doing more take out orders than they’ve ever done prior to March, so these new donations couldn’t have come at a better time.

“Because we were close for two-and-a-half, three month, starting in March, and now being in a lower capacity, it’s just difficult to stay real profitable and kind of get ahead to get all of this to go order stuff ready. So it’s very helpful,” Johnson says.

The products can be picked up at Brenco from Monday through Wednesday and the company asks you bring a business card to make sure the items are going to the proper establishments.

Here is the contact information if you’d like to learn more: Josh Green (701) 282-2225