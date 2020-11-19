Update: Body of Moorhead man reported missing has been found

Marwan Asaad

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – The body of a Moorhead man who had been missing since last week has been found. The body of 28-year-old Marwan Asaad was found in the 2900-block of 17th St. S. Thursday afternoon.

Moorhead Police Captain Deric Swenson says the case is currently being treated as an unattended death.

Police had earlier asked the public to check buildings and other property for any sign of Asaad, who had lived in the U.S. for about a year.

The body will be sent to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner.