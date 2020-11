MN Football Roundup: Barnesville, DGF, Moorhead End Season With Wins

All number one seed; finished seasons unbeaten

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Friday was the last night of Minnesota high school football for the fall.

Moorhead, DGF and Barnesville were all number one seeds and undefeated and their seasons finished that way.

The Trojans beat Warroad, 48-7. The Spuds beat Alexandria, 48-7. The Rebels shutout Pequot Lakes, 27-0.