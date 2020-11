ND Volleyball State Semifinal Roundup

The path to the North Dakota High School State Volleyball title narrowed down after Friday

FARGO, ND – Just as was the case on Thursday, an equal number of teams were bound to advance and get eliminated in North Dakota High School Volleyball State Tournament. The semifinals concluded Friday evening at the Fargodome.

Northern Cass, 0 | Linton HMB, 3

Jamestown, 0 | West Fargo, 3

Bismarck Century, 3 | Fargo Davies, 0

Langdon Edmore Area Munich, 3 | Thompson 0