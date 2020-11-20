Play of the Week Nominees: November 21st

Northern Cass, Langdon Area-Edmore Munich Battle for Play of the Week

FARGO, N.D. — This week’s Chris Heise high school play of the week nominees is a border battle from the gridiron.

The first nominee comes from state volleyball. Northern Cass had the serves going led by Sarah Yoney who had back to back aces as part of five straight points from the service line in win over Dickinson Trinity.

The second nominee is from the Dakota Bowl. Langdon taking on Lisbon. Simon Romfro connects with Carter Tetrault on an 85-yard touchdown.

Vote for your favorite on our twitter poll under @KVRRSports and we’ll announce the winner on Monday night during KVRR Local News at 9.