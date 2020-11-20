Update: Man seriously injured in south Fargo shooting

FARGO (KVRR) – Fargo Police say a man was seriously injured in a shooting early Friday morning.

Police responded to the 1100 block of 2nd Ave. S. just after 1 a.m. on a report of a man being shot.

Police say that when officers arrived, the caller was outside the suspect’s address waving for officers to come assist. The caller told officers the shooter was in the upstairs apartment, and the victim was lying on the sidewalk by the house with a gunshot wound.

Officers eventually made contact with 24 year-old Logan Arends of Fargo. Arends came out of the house, walked down to officers and surrendered.

Arends and the victim know each other.

Arends was arrested for aggravated assault and burglary. Additional charges could be filed.