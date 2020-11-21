Go Fund Me is set up for body of Moorhead man to be returned to Kurdistan

MOORHEAD, MN – A Go Fund Me has been established to help the family of a man found dead in Moorhead earlier this week.

Marwan Assad’s family has requested his body be returned to Kurdistan to be properly buried.

The other funds will be for his wife and child.

Assad had been missing a week.

The body of the 28-year-old was found in the 2900-block of 17th St. S. Thursday afternoon.

Moorhead Police Captain Deric Swenson says the case is currently being treated as an unattended death.

Police had earlier asked the public to check buildings and other property for any sign of Asaad, who had lived in the U.S. for about a year.

The body will be sent to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner.

Click here to get to the Go Fund Me page set up for Marwan.