Stuff the Trailer helps local families enjoy Thanksgiving dinner

Donations collected will be hand delivered to nominated families

FARGO, N.D. — It’s the season of giving and two businesses are helping make sure no family goes without a Thanksgiving meal.

With Thanksgiving around the corner, some families are without means to provide a complete meal for their loved ones.

The Window World of Fargo and Krabbenhoft real estate have set up a ‘Stuff the Trailer’ event to collect food and monetary donations.

“This is our first year doing it so were hoping to do it every single year starting this year, being able to give back to those families that may have lost their jobs or had to choose to leave their jobs to stay home with their children through the pandemic. Anyway that we can give back to them, were trying to help them out,” Window World of Fargo Owner, Melissa Broer said.

The donations encouraged… anything essential to a typical Thanksgiving dinner.

“We will take frozen turkeys, canned goods, gravies, instant mashed potatoes, maybe even a pie, any type thing that you may want to help donate with, weather its be the traditional Thanksgiving day food or just any types of food that may help put some extra food on the table for Thanksgiving day for families that may not be able to afford it this year,” Broer said.

Once the donations are collected, the blessings in a bag will be ready for selected families.

“So right now, we have 25 families nominated. We are not trying to turn down any type of family. Starting Wednesday morning, we’re going to be donating all of the food to the families’ doors that are being nominated,” Broer said.

Families in need can be nominated to receive a Thanksgiving meal donation or even nominate themselves.

“We do have some people who are nominating themselves for additional help and we will not turn them away. We understand that anyway they can let us know that they need help we’re going to try to help them as best we can,” Broer said.

For more information on ‘Stuff the Trailer,’ email: fmblessingbags@gmail.com or click here.