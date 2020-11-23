Langdon’s Tetrault Wins High School Play of the Week

Tetrault took home 67 percent of the vote

FARGO, N.D. — This week’s winner of the Chris Heise High School Play of the Week goes to Langdon’s Carter Tetrault.

The Cardinals took home 67 percent of the votes in a close battle with Northern Cass. Simon Romfro connected with Tetrault on an 85-yard touchdown in a win over Lisbon. It was the third straight state championship and 38th win in a row for the Cardinals.

Congrats to Tetrault and the Cardinals for taking home the win.