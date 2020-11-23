Salvation Army’s Thanksgiving food boxes will feed over 500 families

With 512 families registered, the Salvation Army doubled its numbers from previous years

FARGO, N.D.- The Salvation Army will be feeding record numbers for the area this Thanksgiving.

Over 500 families registered for the event, more than double from last year.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, it opted for a drive-thru pickup instead of serving the dinner on site.

Those who registered came to the Fargo Civic Center to pick up their food boxes packed with all the Thanksgiving essentials.

Volunteers showed up bright and early to help prepare the boxes.

The Fargo Police Department was also there to help give out the boxes.

“Our staff at the Salvation Army are amazing. So, they’ve been on the phone a majority of the month of October getting ready for this. There’s a lot of calling back and forth, but the need is great and the community needs it. So, we’ll make as many calls as we need,” Salvation Army Captain Shane Jensen said.

The deadline to sign up for the Christmas food boxes is on Wednesday, November 25.

For those interested in registering, call over to the Salvation Army at 701-232-5565.