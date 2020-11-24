Local business provides vegan community members a Thanksgiving Meal with a twist

Alternative meal choice provides option for a 'gentler' holiday dinner

FARGO, N.D. — A local business is helping the vegan community celebrate a gentler thanksgiving dinner.

Twist fusion restaurant is providing 40 thanksgiving alternative meals for the Fargo-Moorhead Vegans and Friends group.

The dinners include a vegan beef wellington with rice, veggies, and mushroom gravy and a green bean casserole.

The organizer says they had to find an alternative for this year’s ‘Gentler Thanksgiving’ vegan potluck due to the pandemic.

“Since 2006 we’ve usually done a very large potluck, all vegan where we get together, bring out our best dishes. Twist reached out to us and said hey we’ll help you out and so we made it happen,”Fargo Moorhead Vegans & Friends Organizer, Kathleen Keene said.

The 40 individual vegan dinners have already been reserved with suggested donations going towards the Fargo Moorhead Vegan & Friends group.