Minnesota armed robbery suspect captured in Devils Lake

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) – A man wanted by the FBI in an armed robbery earlier this month in Becker County, Minn. has been arrested in Devils Lake.

Police say they received information based on cell phone data that 32-year-old Levi Jerome was likely in the area and spotted Jerome coming out of an apartment.

Jerome was believed to have been on his way to the Devils Lake Amtrak train depot. He’s in jail in Devils Lake pending his return to Minnesota.

Jerome is charged in the Nov. 11 hold-up at M & W Convenience Store in Ogema, Minn.