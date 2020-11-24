Vikings DE Jared Allen among 25 semifinalists for 2021 Hall of Fame class

Former Minnesota Vikings star defensive end Jared Allen is one of four first-ballot semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the NFL announced Tuesday.

Hall of Fame officials announced the 25 semifinalists for the 2021 class. Allen joins Calvin Johnson, Peyton Manning and Charles Woodson as the first-ballot semifinalists. Allen is one of three defensive linemen who are semifinalists for the 2021 class.

Allen was drafted in 2004 and spent his first four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, earning his first Pro Bowl and All-Pro selection in 2007. The Vikings traded for Allen before the 2008 season, and he spent six seasons with Minnesota. He played for the Chicago Bears in 2014, then played 12 games for the Carolina Panthers in 2015 before finishing the season with the Bears.

Allen earned four Pro Bowl selections with the Vikings, and was a First Team All-Pro pick three times. He had 14.5 sacks with Minnesota in 2008 and 2009, and got a career-high 22 sacks in 2011. He had a combined 23.5 sacks in his last two seasons with the Vikings.

In his six years with Minnesota, Allen finished with 85.5 sacks. He became a fan-favorite for his relentless energy at defensive end, and celebrating sacks with calf-roping dances. In his 12 NFL seasons, he finished with 136 career sacks and 648 tackles. He forced 19 fumbles, and his only defensive touchdown came with the Vikings in 2009.