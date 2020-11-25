Blessed Sacred Catholic Church prepares delivery Thanksgiving meals

The church normally hosts a Thanksgiving dinner for thousands of people. This year, they will be delivering approximately 425 meals.

WEST FARGO, N.D. — The Blessed Sacred Catholic Church in West Fargo is continuing its tradition of providing Thanksgiving dinner for members of the community.

Normally, the church hosts an in-person dinner that serves 1,200-2,000 people. This year, the church will be preparing around 425 meals to deliver on Thanksgiving day. The food will be delivered to people who receive Meals on Wheels.

Volunteers have been busy in the kitchen for the past three days cooking up 45 turkeys.

“We know there are people who need a meal delivered and we have been doing part of the Meals on Wheels,” said Steve Perreault, who is the Thanksgiving dinner chair for the church. “When they asked us if we could do all of them for the city of West Fargo and Fargo, we said we would do it.”

Each meal will include a full dinner with Turkey, dressing, corn, mashed potatoes, and pumpkin pie.