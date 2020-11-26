Man arrested after chase in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – A Thanksgiving morning chase ends with a suspect in custody.

Grand Forks Police says officers tried to pull over a car near 42nd Avenue South and Demers Avenue shortly after 3:00 matching the description of a car that left the scene of a service call.

Authorities say the driver, 29-year-old Cordero Foster, ran a red light and wouldn’t stop.

He hit a parking bollard and a street sign leading to a chase before hitting a parked car.

Foster tried to run away after that, but police caught him.

He is charged with fleeing, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, refusal to halt, DUI and driving under suspension.