Two teens hurt after Nelson County, ND crash

NELSON COUNTY, N.D. – Two juveniles are hurt after a 15-year-old driver rear-ended a vehicle on Highway 2.

A teen girl was driving west on Highway 2 when a car in front of her slowed down for a hazard. Highway Patrol says she didn’t realize the car in front of her slowed down and she rear-ended it. She was taken to a hospital in Devils Lake with minor injuries.

A 12-year-old passenger in the car she hit was hospitalized in Grand Forks with minor injuries.

The driver and two other passengers in the car that was hit were not hurt.

Everyone involved was wearing seat belts.