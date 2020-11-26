Volunteers prepare and deliver Thanksgiving meals in Fargo, West Fargo

About 50 volunteers delivered over 400 meals.

WEST FARGO, N.D.– Blessed Sacrament Church and Meals for Wheels deliver Thanksgiving meals to people in Fargo and West Fargo.

Blessed Sacrament Church has been filling up stomachs and bringing families together on Thanksgiving Day for over 40 years.

“It’s usually bustling with volunteers. This year just a few. The tables are usually set up for the hall, and it’s just a wonderful day. It’s a lot quieter this year,” says the coordinator at Blessed Sacrament Church Karen Beets

Because of the pandemic, volunteers are only doing deliveries to those at Churches United, Meals on Wheels and the West Fargo Fire and Police Departments.

“We thought this was important to at least get these people their meals,” Beets says.

One of the people working to prepare those meals is Alice Prichard who has been a volunteer since 1997 when she arrived to West Fargo from Dickinson.

“Once I got started with it, it was… I mean, it wouldn’t be Thanksgiving if I didn’t do the church,” says Alice Pritchard.

What she received in return was so much more.

“I really didn’t have any family here, so this was my second family,” Pritchard says.

Bill Rohrich has worked all sides of volunteering for the last five years.

This year his granddaughter joined him

“We started out helping in the kitchen, cooking and just kind of graduated into doing a little bit of everything,” says Bill Rohrich.

It’s his way to be of service to those in the community.

“A lot of the people that we’re dealing with are elderly or disabled, so they certainly seem to appreciate it, ” says Rohrich.

“One way of giving back a little bit I guess,” Rohrich adds.

