Inmate with COVID-19 leads to lockdown at Cass County Jail

jail to remain locked down until 300 inmates, staff members are tested

FARGO (KVRR) – The Cass County Jail was locked down Friday morning after an inmate who had been housed in the general population tested positive for COVID-19.

Sheriff Jesse Jahner says the lockdown will remain in place until at least Monday, when the entire jail population and staff will be tested for the virus. Jahner says special arrangements are being made with Fargo-Cass Public Health to obtain about 300 tests.

The inmate in question is still being housed at the jail and is in isolation on quarantine status.

Jahner says he believes it’s the first COVID-19 case in the jail in which the general population may have been exposed.