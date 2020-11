Force Score Three Third Period Goals to Avoid Three-Game Losing Streak

Force beat Sioux Falls 4-3

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo Force come from three goals down in the third period to beat the Sioux Falls Stampede on Friday night.

Goals came from Jeremy Davidson, Mason Salquist, Owen Gallatin and Kyle Smolen.

The Force snap a two-game losing streak and our back in action Thursday at Scheels Arena for a three-game series with the Lincoln Stars.