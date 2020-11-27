Holiday Headquarters helps support of locally owned businesses

FARGO, N.D. – Downtown Fargo kicks off the holiday season with shopping events in support of small businesses.

The community downtown is making the holiday shopping experience more enjoyable with a few countdown-to-Christmas shopping events.

“The strong focus is to highlight that downtown businesses are still open we’re still needing the community support to support local businesses and shops this holiday season,” Downtown Community Partnership President & CEO, Melissa Brandt said.

With the tradition of Black Friday shopping, downtown business owners are calling all shoppers to participate throughout the week for a few daily specials.

“Today for ‘Plaid Friday’ quite a few participating businesses are offering deals and steals and specials if you show any style of plaid,” Brandt said.

But the festivities don’t end there. For shoppers looking for a jolly good time they can head on over to downtown’s holiday headquarters.

“There’s free gift wrapping, there’s a photo opportunity, there’s a place for kids to make their little letters to Santa we’ll mail it for them. We have a couple vendors that are there to sell their product and to highlight what they offer for the locals and you can also get your downtown gift card so we’re offering a variety of services and offering s for the community,” Brandt said.

A few business owners say they’re glad to see support from the community.

“I think it’s so important to help out people in our community who have been struggling obviously like everyone since March and just support the downtown businesses just like this community always does. Just buying your Christmas presents from people around you and supporting different kinds of vendors,” AbeeJunk owner Kelly Binfet said.

For more information on Downtown Fargo Community Partnership events click here