One teen injured, another in custody after stabbing in Crookston

CROOKSTON, Minn. (KVRR) – A 14-year-old boy is being held in juvenile detention for the stabbing of a 16-year-old boy in Crookston, Minn.

Police responded to the stabbing early Friday morning. The victim was found lying in the road with stab wounds to several parts of his body.

The injuries are considered serious, but the boy is expected to recover.

Both boys are from Crookston.  Police say the attack was not random.