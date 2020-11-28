Sarah Fuller becomes 1st woman ever to play in Power 5 football game

Sarah Fuller became the first woman to appear in a football game for a Power 5 Conference when she kicked off for Vanderbilt to begin the second half against Missouri.

Vanderbilt was down 21-0 in the first half and didn’t get into field-goal range or score a touchdown to allow Fuller to contribute to the score. The Commodores only had 87 yards in the first half. Missouri would win 41-0. Fuller became the first female to appear on a football field for an SEC school or any Power 5 conference team. Power 5 schools play in the ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, SEC or Pac-12.

“Let’s make history,” the senior Commodores goalkeeper wrote in a tweet with a picture of her in football gear with a soccer ball next to her and a football in her hands on Friday when she learned she was going to suit up for Vanderbilt.