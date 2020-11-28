Sarah Fuller becomes 1st woman ever to play in Power 5 football game
Sarah Fuller became the first woman to appear in a football game for a Power 5 Conference when she kicked off for Vanderbilt to begin the second half against Missouri.
Vanderbilt was down 21-0 in the first half and didn’t get into field-goal range or score a touchdown to allow Fuller to contribute to the score. The Commodores only had 87 yards in the first half.
Missouri would win 41-0.
Fuller became the first female to appear on a football field for an SEC school or any Power 5 conference team. Power 5 schools play in the ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, SEC or Pac-12.
“Let’s make history,” the senior Commodores goalkeeper wrote in a tweet with a picture of her in football gear with a soccer ball next to her and a football in her hands on Friday when she learned she was going to suit up for Vanderbilt.
She wore the phrase “Play Like A Girl” on the back of her helmet.
“I think it’s amazing and incredible. But I’m also trying to separate that because I know this is a job I need to do, and I want to help the team out and I want to do the best that I can,” she said. “Placing that historical aspect aside just helps me focus in on what I need to do. I don’t want to let them down in anyway.”