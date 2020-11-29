Driver flees in car and on foot before being caught in Grand Forks backyard

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KFGO) – Grand Forks police arrested a man who fled a traffic stop Saturday around 4 p.m. near the intersection of 1st Avenue and 20th Street North.

29-year-old Clint Posey of Grand Forks refused to stop and sped away at speeds up to 50 mph on residential streets. He made it several blocks before he disabled his car when it hit several curbs.

Posey then fled on foot, running through backyards before police were able to apprehend him.

He’s facing charges of fleeing in a motor vehicle, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, and other charges.