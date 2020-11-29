Nonprofit hosts fundraiser to help local families battling with health issues

FARGO, N.D.– A nonprofit organization is hosting a fundraising event to lend a few helping hands to local families battling with health issues.

Local nonprofit organization, ‘Lend A Hand Up’ is stepping up to the plate to assist local families in the community.

“We’re starting our daily big boost drawings on Monday and that will go through Friday. Anyone who makes a gift to the lend a hand up big boost program now through December fourth is eligible for those drawings. Not only our gift is going to be increased in value by 20 percent but they’re going to help 14 area families,” Lend A Hand Up Director, Jeana Peinovich said.

The families being assisted include those battling with health issues.

“The 14 families that we’re helping are families with children who have some massive health issues. They include individuals battling cancer, individuals recovering from spinal injuries, individuals awaiting a transplant, these are significant issues and the expenses are intensified and the isolation makes it even harder,” said.

All monetary gifts made throughout the week will collectively go towards the selected 14 families, but donors who give a ten dollar or more contribution will qualify for daily drawings.

“Every day we’ll be drawing for two, one thousand dollar big boosts and on Friday were going to add in a five thousand dollar big boost so the earlier you give the more opportunity you have to be one of those winners to recommends where those big boosts go which families in our community receive that additional boost of help,” said.

The Lend A Hand up director says It’s a wonderful way to kick off the gift giving season.

“Together we could really make a difference this holiday season for these families, provide them with some financial relief so they can start off that new year feeling like they were very generously cared for by this community,”said.

The 14 families will be notified of their financial gifts at the end of the week.

