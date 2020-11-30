Bemidji man shot, killed while deer hunting

BEMIDJI, Minn. (KVRR) – A Bemidji, Minn. man has died after being shot while deer hunting in Beltrami County.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s office says 28-year-old Lukas Dudley was shot while hunting in Nebish Township Nov. 25.

A man who was not hunting with Dudley told investigators that he observed movement of what he thought was a deer and fired one round from his rifle. When the hunter discovered Dudley, he immediately called 911 and is cooperating with the investigation.

Dudley was not wearing typical blaze orange or other high-visibility clothing.

The body was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Officer for an autopsy.

Red Lake Tribal Police, the Minnesota DNR and the FBI are also investigating. No charges have been filed.