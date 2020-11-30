Caring Catalog helps support veterans and low income families in the community.

Local non profit joins the effort to help rebuild lives in the community.

FARGO, N.D. – A nonprofit is partnering up with a local foundation this holiday season to lend a helping hand to members in the community through an online caring catalog.

The Fargo Moorhead Area foundation is teaming up with nonprofits throughout town to help raise funds in support of local families.

“Every year they do the caring catalog there’s hundreds of nonprofits in the area that participate so were just one of many but it’s a really great way for people to kind of see all the amazing non profits in our community and basically its an online donation catalog that they put out during the holiday season to assist with raising money for local nonprofits,” Rebuilding Together Community Relations Coordinator, Katelin Madsen said.

Rebuilding Together says they are joining the effort to rebuild lives in the community.

“We renovate homes for low income families. We tend to do veteran homes, senior homes. Those are kind of those two categories that we mainly pick residents in,” Madsen said.

The nonprofit coordinator says the families selected for assistance, need the help now more than ever.

“With COVID-19 right now I think it’s making people realize how in need they are in regards to home repairs because they are basically trapped in their homes. I feel like our mission is more important than ever to provide those home renovation services,” Madsen said.

Members in the community who participate by donating any amount through the online caring catalog will be in for a few surprises.

“The FM area foundation has a bunch of fun little activities the next couple of weeks to increase your donation. So they’re going to match the first 13 thousand dollars in donations. They are also doing caring hours for caring cash so if you donate during that time you are entered into a raffle to win an additional five hundred dollars to whatever nonprofit that you would like to donate,” Madsen said.

Members in the community wishing to support low income families and veteran homeowners can click here to donate online now through December 14th.