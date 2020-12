DGF’s Wang Wins High School Play of the Week

FARGO, N.D. — This week’s winner of the DJ Colter High School Play of the Week goes to DGF’s Justin Wang.

The Rebels took home 87 percent of the votes. Wang ran for a 75-yard touchdown in a section playoffs victory over Pequot Lakes.

Congrats to Wang and the Rebls for taking home the win.