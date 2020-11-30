Drekker Brewing Co. spreads holiday cheer for families in need

Drekker Brewing Company helps collects holiday gifts for nonprofit organization.

FARGO, N.D. – To kickoff the gift giving season one local business is helping spread some holiday cheer for some local families.

Drekker Brewing Company is launching its December UnPillage event to help collect toys as well as parent gifts for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Red River Valley.

The donations will help benefit people who may not have the means to provide for their families, especially those dealing with stress as they face mounting hospital bills from children dealing with health complications.

“The UnPillage program is to bring something to light that maybe we forget about here locally. Sickness doesn’t stop really stop during the holidays so we’re trying to do our best to take some stress out of those families that are taking care of their loved ones or children that are in the hospital to find a way to provide Christmas gifts not only for the kids but for the parents as well,” Drekker Brewing Company General Manager Adam Schumacher said.

Drekker Brewing will be collecting gift donations every day but Sunday from noon to 6 each day through December.

For more information on the Ronald McDonald House Charities click here.