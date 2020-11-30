Four arrested in aggravated assault involving an axe and bat

Fargo Police responded to 809 10th Street South for a man being attacked

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo Police arrest four people connected to a Monday afternoon assault involving an axe and bat.

It happened at 809 10th Street South after 1:00 p.m.

Witnesses tell police they saw several people attacking a man.

Twenty-nine-year-old Valeen Blueshield is accused of using the axe and was arrested for aggravated assault.

Sixty-seven-year-old Juan Flores, 41-year-old Tylando Laroque, and 40-year-old Cynthia Butcher were also arrested for aggravated assault.

The victim was found bleeding profusely and uncooperative.

He was taken a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.