North Dakota Christmas tree lighting goes virtual due to COVID-19

BISMARCK, N.D. – Plans to light North Dakota’s state Christmas tree have been altered this year because of the pandemic.

Gov. Doug Burgum and his wife, Kathryn Burgum, plan to light the tree virtually on Tuesday evening with a livestream on Facebook.

The governor’s office says this year’s Christmas tree theme is “creating connections,” a reminder to stay socially connected this holiday season through a video chat, phone call or staying physically distanced.

State health officials on Sunday reported a total of 725 positive tests in the last day. Five more people died, increasing the total number of deaths in North Dakota to 920.