Rick and Morty holiday art stolen from Fargo yard

FARGO, N.D. – A vandal decides to ruin an artist’s fun neighborhood holiday display.

Christina Johnson’s Rick and Morty Christmas themed display had one of its characters stolen from her yard in the 900 block of 10th Street North. Around 11:30 Sunday night, her surveillance camera caught a young man stealing Morty and causing damage to other parts of the display.

Johnson’s handmade designs of pop culture was something many neighbors enjoyed on their drives home. Her family has been making yard sculptures for over 40 years.

“It’s projected onto plywood. It’s cut out with saws, painted by hand and the stands are all hand fabricated from steel and it’s 100 percent handmade,” Johnson said.

Johnson hopes the criminal will return Morty with an apology and says the experience is disappointing but will not end her artistic pursuits.