Davies Boys Basketball Practicing With A Purpose

Were able to being practice on Nov. 30

FARGO, N.D. — Davies boys basketball was one of four teams whose run for a state title was cut short in the Class A semifinals due to COVID-19. 263 days later, the Eagles hit the court for day two of practice.

In every practice session players are masked up and any close contact is kept track of by coaches. The season was suppose to start the week before Thanksgiving, however an executive order by Gov. Burgum pushed it back a week.

MSUM commit Owen Hektner is the lone returner of seven seniors who graduated. While the status of games is unknown there is still a lot to accomplish.

“I think we’ll expect to play but if the governor comes out and says we’d like to pause that for a little bit more but we can continue to practice, we’ll take that,” head coach Bart Manson said. “The most important thing for our kids right now is just they’re here. They’re doing something everyday from 3:45 to 5:45. That’s important for their lives right now and as long as we can continue to not have all the breaks and not have any issues go on and do things safe then maybe we continue to allow to happen.”

“Just really get ready for the season,” Hektner said. “We don’t know when that’ll be, how long it’ll be or if we even get to have one but these practices we just have to prepare and prepare and hopefully we can reach our goals, reach our level that we should be at.”

Games are scheduled to get underway on December 14th.