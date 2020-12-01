Fort Totten man sentenced for molesting incapacitated woman

FARGO (KVRR) – A Fort Totten, N.D. man has been sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison for sexually abusing an incapacitated woman.

A jury convicted 55-year-old Paul Henry Cavanaugh during an August trial in Fargo.

U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley says the case came to the attention of law enforcement in March 2018, when the victim, an 18-year-old woman, reported that while at Cavanaugh’s residence, he gave her alcohol and she eventually feel asleep.

The victim later woke up and discovered Cavanaugh was physically forcing her to engage in a sexual act while she was incapacitated.

U.S. District Court Judge Peter Welte ordered Cavanaugh to serve 21 years, 8 months in federal prison, followed by supervised release for life.