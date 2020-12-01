North Dakota lawmakers discuss mask mandate for 2021 session

BISMARCK (KVRR/KCND) – A new rule for the upcoming 2021 Legislative session would require lawmakers and others to wear face coverings when they’re in the chambers.

The House and Senate Majority Leaders say the policy would be enacted to “err on the side of caution.”

Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner said “the number one priority” is for lawmakers to safely “do the work of the people.”

“If we end up having to quarantine because of the virus, we’re going to have disruptions all through the session.”

On Thursday, the House and Senate will look at adopting the rules for the 2021 session.