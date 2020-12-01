Twins set to name St. Paul Saints new Class AAA partner

Minnesota Twins fans soon won’t have to go very far to watch the team’s top minor league prospects before they become regulars at Target Field.

In fact, all it will take is a trip across the Mississippi River to CHS Field. The St. Paul Saints, which had been a part of the Northern League and the American Association, are set to leave independent baseball and become the Twins’ new Class AAA affiliate.

Sources tell Fox 9 Sports’ Jim Rich that talks between the Twins and Saints are progressing, and an agreement should be announced sometime this week. For the last 18 years, the Rochester Red Wings in New York had been the Twins’ Class AAA team. But the Red Wings and Twins parted ways in November, and Rochester has formed a partnership with the Washington Nationals.