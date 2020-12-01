West Fargo shop sets up fundraiser for two-year-old girl affected by cancer

FARGO, N.D. – A local online shop launches a fundraiser to help a Fargo girl impacted by Cancer.

Two-year-old Ashlynn Rai Simon was diagnosed with Retinoblastoma in February.

In November, doctors had to remove her eye because it could no longer handle the chemotherapy.

Lularoe Lori Steinbrink in West Fargo wanted to help Ashlynn’s family with some of the costs.

Any piece of clothing that you buy from the store from Monday to Friday will go towards helping the family.

“We like to give back the community and you know, with our love for clothing. So, why not share our love for clothing and help people in need as well,” says the Consultant for Lularoe by Lori Steinbrink Brooke Gorder.

The store will also match the money raised.

