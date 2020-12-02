Dog rescued from icy Sheyenne River in Horace

"Lola" with deputies Matt Moon and Craig Keller

HORACE, N.D. (KVRR) – Thanks to a woman who was out for a walk near the Sheyenne River in Horace Wednesday, a dog that was stranded in the icy river is safely back home.

The woman spotted the dog at around 9 a.m. and called 9-1-1.

It took firefighters about 20 minutes to rescue the dog, which somehow managed to crawl onto a chunk of ice in the river.

The female chocolate Labrador, named “Lola” was placed in the back of a Cass County Sheriff’s SUV to warm up until the dog’s owner arrived to take her home.