Stuff The Bus wraps up its two-day holiday donation event

"Stuff the Bus" is in its 12th year of bringing holiday cheer to those in need

FARGO, N.D.- Stuff the Bus’s 2nd day is wrapping up at KFGO.

The two-day Christmas event started up again at 7:00 Wednesday morning. The bus was parked outside KFGO’s station until 6:00 PM.

Donations had to be new and unwrapped to be accepted.

All of the gifts will be delivered to the YWCA for its Unique Boutique. It lets women and children living in its emergency shelter to pick out gifts for their families for the holiday season.

Gifts for babies, teens and moms were all donated at the event.

“We’re having, I think, a great year,” KFGO’s Amy Iler said.

“I think a lot of people assume that things might wind down a little bit, but the generosity of this community is showing by this bus getting stuffed with so much stuff already,” KFGO’s JJ Gordon said..

The bus went right over to the YWCA’s emergency shelter to unload when the event was done.

Leftover gifts from this event will be used throughout the year during birthdays at the YWCA.