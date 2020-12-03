Burgum’s $15B budget would not raise sales or income taxes

BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has unveiled a $15 billion budget that bumps state spending by 2%.

The plan includes a $1.25 billion bonding package largely aimed at funding statewide infrastructure projects. The governor’s suggested spending does not raise taxes on sales or income.

The Republican governor’s budget is the second-biggest proposed by a governor in state history. Former Gov. Jack Dalrymple proposed a $15.7 billion budget in 2015 that eventually was cut by lawmakers to $14.2 billion.

The Legislature will take up the governor’s proposal in its next session, which starts Jan. 5.