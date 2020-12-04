From One Lance To Another: Trey’s Brother, Bryce, Commits to NDSU Football

Will sign with Bison on Dec. 16

FARGO, N.D — One Lance is leaving North Dakota State and another is coming in. Former Bison QB, Trey Lance’s brother, Bryce committed to NDSU having other offers from South Dakota State Columbia and Dartmouth.

In his senior year, the Marshall native recorded 30 catches for 631 yards and eight touchdowns breaking almost every school record in receiving.

Bryce will sign with the Bison on the first day of the early signing period December 16th.