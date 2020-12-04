Human trafficking charges filed in North Dakota prostitution investigation

BISMARCK, N.D. – Two of the three people charged with facilitating prostitution following a raid on spas in Bismarck and Dickinson are facing additional charges of human trafficking.

Sixty-five-year-old Lance Jacobson and 56-year-old Jiang Jennings were charged with sexual servitude and human trafficking felonies.

Jacobson and Jennings were earlier charged with facilitating prostitution after an investigation that led to a raid at Hong Kong Spa in Bismarck and the Tokyo Q Spa in Dickinson.

A detective who testified at their November preliminary hearing said workers at the spa were paid $10 for an $80 massage and were encouraged to offer sex acts to make extra tip money.