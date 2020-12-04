Land O’Lakes Donates 20 tons of mac & cheese to Great Plains Food Bank

The Cheesiest winter in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. – It might be a little cheesy, but it’s also a great way to make a difference.

The Great Plains Food Bank receives a generous donation from a Minnesota company that serves people nationwide.

Land O’Lakes donated 40,00 pounds of macaroni and cheese to the Food Bank.

Great Plains plans on sharing the gift with other food bank partners in the area.

“It’s a tough time for a lot of people. Maybe, you know, if younger kids are having to come up with meal items on their own and they have this option and they can do it in a shorter amount of time. So, it’s certainly very very useful,” Great Plains Food Bank Communications Manager Jared Slinde said.